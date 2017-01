(Photo by Hayley Madden)

According to CEO of Latitude 38, Dave Graham, the Foo Fighters will be working on a new album in 2017. “The Foo Fighters are in the studio all next year recording a new album and BottleRock may be their only show in 2017 in North America.” said Graham when doing an interview with the Napa Valley Register.

