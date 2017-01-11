Queens of the Stone Age To Release New Album

According to a recent interview with Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, who is in the group Gone Is Gone with Queen of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen, Queen of the Stone Age should be releasing a new album sometime soon. In the interview with Rolling Stone, Sanders says ““Otherwise, we wouldn’t dedicate the first week of 2017 to working on this band. For example, Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon and At the Drive-In have all been recording, and we all have new records coming out this year. We’ve all been extremely busy writing and recording, and we’re about to get super busy touring the world. So I believe we’re all fulfilled to a certain degree with all we have going on.”