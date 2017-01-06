Shredd & Ragan’s Tecmo Tournament



The Edge and Oogie Games are gearing up for the big game. And since we haven’t had anything to really celebrate since the 1990s Bills run we figured the best way to get ready was with a Shredd & Ragan Tecmo Tournament!

Quick Rules:

Qualifying rounds will not be head to head. Each person will play against the computer (any two teams).

Contestants may qualify as many times as they want. It’s a $3 donation to benefit Make A Wish for each qualifying attempt.

The top 32 highest point scorers will move on to the finals.

The Finals will be Head to Head bracket style tournament.

If you want in on part of the action all you have to do is show up at one of the following locations:

Qualifying Events:

FINALS:

Friday, February 3 – 6pm-10pm – Buffalo Sports Garden (2945 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127)

Grand Prize: